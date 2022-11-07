Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

