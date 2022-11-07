Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,575 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of MaxLinear worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 14.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

