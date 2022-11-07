Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.63 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 59,463 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 293.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 78.5% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,769 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

