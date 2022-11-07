Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.79 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 159,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,458,000 after purchasing an additional 131,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $79.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,346 shares of company stock worth $499,666 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

