Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $620,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,685,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,219,000 after acquiring an additional 332,067 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $97.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $179.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

