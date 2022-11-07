Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,878,000 after purchasing an additional 81,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STE opened at $162.94 on Monday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

