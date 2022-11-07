Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 114,800 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Burford Capital worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 31.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 97.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $8.27 on Monday. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

