Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 631.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $171.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.