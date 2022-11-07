Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 19,035 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,035 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Globe Life by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $113.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $116.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $1,475,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,841,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

