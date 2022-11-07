ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,783,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.1 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP stock opened at $132.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.08. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

