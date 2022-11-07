ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Sells $65,120.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,099.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tarun Kumar Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $63,360.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $146,960.00.

ContextLogic Price Performance

NASDAQ WISH opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.74.

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 18.6% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ContextLogic by 11.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

