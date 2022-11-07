Contrasting Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) & Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -10.13% 0.70% 0.46% Afya 15.67% 10.99% 5.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vasta Platform and Afya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 3 0 0 2.00 Afya 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.20%. Afya has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.10%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Afya.

This table compares Vasta Platform and Afya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.33 -$22.00 million ($0.25) -19.64 Afya $318.68 million 4.52 $41.38 million $0.70 22.33

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Afya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Afya beats Vasta Platform on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,508 partner schools with 1,335 thousand students. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments. The Education Services segment provides educational services through undergraduate and graduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences, and other undergraduate programs. The Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segment offers digital and printed medical content services, including online courses for residency preparatory, medical and other than medical post-graduate specialization programs and mobile app subscription for digital medical content. The company was founded on March 22, 2019 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

