Contrasting Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) & Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT)

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) and Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Wayside Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Wayside Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wayside Technology Group and Cistera Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayside Technology Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cistera Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Wayside Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.58%. Given Wayside Technology Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wayside Technology Group is more favorable than Cistera Networks.

This table compares Wayside Technology Group and Cistera Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayside Technology Group $282.58 million 0.49 $9.20 million $2.57 12.11 Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wayside Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cistera Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Wayside Technology Group and Cistera Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayside Technology Group 4.02% 21.67% 6.24% Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wayside Technology Group beats Cistera Networks on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various software vendors; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. markets its products through its own web sites, local and on-line seminars, events, webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. It provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the security, data management, cloud, connectivity, storage and HCI, virtualization, and software and ALM industries. The company was formerly known as Programmer's Paradise, Inc. and changed its name to Wayside Technology Group, Inc. in August 2006. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

About Cistera Networks

Cistera Networks, Inc. provides enterprise and small business communications solutions for the IT industry in the United States. The company's convergence servers and software application solutions offer advanced voice, video, and data communications platforms and applications for quality assurance and management, event notification and alerting, recording and monitoring, and collaborative solutions. It also provides Cistera 1.9 software platform, a component-based architecture that enables enhanced scalability and management of advanced unified communications applications; and Quality Assurance and Management systems that allow organizations to respond to the needs of their customers and their partners, as well as enable organizations to build feedback loops by automating audit and compliance needs through recording and monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers Event Alerting and Notification solutions for the delivery of timely and actionable information for organizations of various sizes. Further, it provides support and maintenance, and professional services. The company was formerly known as CNH Holdings Company and changed its name to Cistera Networks Inc in September 2005. Cistera Networks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

