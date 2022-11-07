Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,691 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $28,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after acquiring an additional 380,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,882 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,549,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.89 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

