Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Costamare Stock Performance
Costamare stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.98. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44.
Costamare Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 1,053.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Costamare Company Profile
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
Further Reading
