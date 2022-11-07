Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Stock Performance

Costamare stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.98. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 1,053.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.