Cowen Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $120.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.21.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $86.36 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.95%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 569.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,046,000 after acquiring an additional 962,811 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

