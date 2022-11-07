Craig Hallum Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $169.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 23.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

