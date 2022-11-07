Credit Agricole S A Increases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Lennar were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

NYSE:LEN opened at $79.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

