Credit Agricole S A Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after buying an additional 820,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $24,419,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $22,786,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 82.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,001,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,986,000 after acquiring an additional 453,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $33.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.