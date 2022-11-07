Credit Agricole S A Raises Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.00.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $214.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.71 and a 52-week high of $363.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

