Credit Agricole S A Raises Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in YETI were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on YETI from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on YETI to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

