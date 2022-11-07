Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target to $29.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWNK. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,330,000 after purchasing an additional 289,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after buying an additional 55,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 320,776 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

