Credit Suisse Group Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $65.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 105.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 432.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

