Credit Suisse Group Raises Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $24.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.54.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 73,643 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

