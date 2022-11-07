Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $34.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 3.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.44 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,048.00%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

