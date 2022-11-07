Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $34.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.44 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,048.00%.
Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.
