Critical Contrast: Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) vs. Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Popular and Heartland Financial USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.76 billion 1.82 $934.89 million $13.74 4.87 Heartland Financial USA $717.70 million 2.95 $219.92 million $4.69 10.65

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Financial USA. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Popular pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Popular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Popular has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 32.87% 21.19% 1.46% Heartland Financial USA 27.90% 11.39% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Popular and Heartland Financial USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 0 3 0 3.00 Heartland Financial USA 0 1 0 0 2.00

Popular presently has a consensus target price of $98.40, suggesting a potential upside of 46.93%. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.09%. Given Popular’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Popular is more favorable than Heartland Financial USA.

Summary

Popular beats Heartland Financial USA on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 169 branches; and 616 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in the Virgin Islands, and 91 ATMs in the United States Mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, wealth management, trust, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through 129 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

