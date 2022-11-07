Critical Survey: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) & WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WM Technology and Tyler Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 3 4 0 2.57 Tyler Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78

WM Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 291.80%. Tyler Technologies has a consensus price target of $457.36, indicating a potential upside of 58.85%. Given WM Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

WM Technology has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WM Technology and Tyler Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology $193.15 million 1.29 $60.38 million $0.49 3.73 Tyler Technologies $1.59 billion 7.53 $161.46 million $4.43 65.00

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than WM Technology. WM Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology 24.42% -66.26% -21.63% Tyler Technologies 10.26% 9.93% 5.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of WM Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats WM Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization. It also provides WM Business suite of monthly subscription-based software solutions, including WM Orders, WM Dispatch, WM Store, WM Dashboard, integrations, and API platform, as well as access to its WM Retail and WM Exchange products. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions; Sprout, a customer relationship management solution; and Cannveya, a delivery and logistics software solution. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate operations involving records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

