Cue Health (HLTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. On average, analysts expect Cue Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HLTH opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. Cue Health has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $115,188.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,489 shares of company stock worth $690,747. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLTH. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 813.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cue Health during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

