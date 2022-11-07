Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.34 million.

CTKB stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. Cytek Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -741.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,045,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,581,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $44,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,045,624 shares in the company, valued at $109,581,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,140. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 29,802 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

