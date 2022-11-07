Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $2.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Cyxtera Technologies

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,913.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,913.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 16,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $200,019.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,140 shares of company stock worth $1,096,258 over the last three months. Company insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cyxtera Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period.

About Cyxtera Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.