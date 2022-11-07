D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.9% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 46.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,206,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $75.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

