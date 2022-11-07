Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,829 shares of company stock worth $5,769,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $141.34 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

