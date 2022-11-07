Darling Ingredients (DAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 2.3 %

DAR stock opened at $79.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 181,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 178.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 286,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

