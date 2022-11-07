Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre Sells 50,000 Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 983,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,099.80.
CWC Energy Services Price Performance
CWC stock opened at C$0.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$148.60 million and a PE ratio of 14.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.34.
About CWC Energy Services
