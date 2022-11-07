Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre Sells 50,000 Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 983,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,099.80.

CWC Energy Services Price Performance

CWC stock opened at C$0.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$148.60 million and a PE ratio of 14.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.34.

Get CWC Energy Services alerts:

About CWC Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.