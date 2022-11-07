DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

