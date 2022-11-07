Delcath Systems (DCTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Delcath Systems to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.30). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 465.64% and a negative net margin of 797.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $2.83 on Monday. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $24.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

