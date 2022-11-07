Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €70.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 17th. set a €68.00 ($68.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.60 ($63.60) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €50.63 ($50.63) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($57.24) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($69.17). The business’s fifty day moving average is €46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.83.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

