Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $135.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.21.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.47. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $86.36 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

