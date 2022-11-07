Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($56.00) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($57.80) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($58.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($66.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

ETR BOSS opened at €46.80 ($46.80) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($59.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of €50.19 and a 200-day moving average of €51.93.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

