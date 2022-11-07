Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $170.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.37) to GBX 3,000 ($34.69) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($50.87) to GBX 4,550 ($52.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($45.09) to GBX 4,160 ($48.10) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($49.72) to GBX 4,500 ($52.03) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

