Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 5.0 %

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 329.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,348,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth about $1,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after buying an additional 487,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 92.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 920,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 442,329 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 249.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 293,786 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DBD. DA Davidson lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

