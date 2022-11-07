Digital Media Solutions (DMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Digital Media Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of Digital Media Solutions stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. Digital Media Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Digital Media Solutions to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digital Media Solutions to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Media Solutions

(Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

