Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG) Insider Ian Mackin Buys 14,071 Shares

Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG – Get Rating) insider Ian Mackin purchased 14,071 shares of Dillistone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £1,969.94 ($2,277.65).
Dillistone Group Stock Performance
Shares of DSG opened at GBX 12 ($0.14) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.32. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32. Dillistone Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 25 ($0.29).
Dillistone Group Company Profile
