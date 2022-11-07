Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG) Insider Ian Mackin Buys 14,071 Shares

Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG – Get Rating) insider Ian Mackin purchased 14,071 shares of Dillistone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £1,969.94 ($2,277.65).

Dillistone Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSG opened at GBX 12 ($0.14) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.32. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32. Dillistone Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 25 ($0.29).

Dillistone Group Company Profile

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Australia, and internationally. It offers FileFinder, a solution for executive search firms and to in-house executive search and sourcing teams; GatedTalent, a platform that connects executives to retained executive search firms; ISV.online that offers online skills testing, working with recruiters, consultancies, and employers; and Talentis Global, a next generation executive search, recruiting, and candidate sourcing platform.

