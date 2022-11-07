DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.03). DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.52 million. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

