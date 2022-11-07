DoubleVerify (DV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DoubleVerify stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $37.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.56.
DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
