Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Lowered to C$15.25 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DREUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

