Dutch Bros (BROS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dutch Bros to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BROS opened at $33.38 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 2.58.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at $113,613,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,125 shares of company stock worth $7,466,888. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

