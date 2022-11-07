Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 148,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,035,000 after purchasing an additional 120,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after purchasing an additional 115,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after purchasing an additional 77,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

