Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the bank on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

EBMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

