Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

NYSE:ETN opened at $158.69 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.